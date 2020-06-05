South Simcoe police investigating after elderly Bradford, Ont., couple debrauded

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating after a Bradford, Ont., elderly couple was allegedly defrauded on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., the seniors received a call from an unknown woman who threatened them with police action if they didn’t go to the bank and withdraw cash.

The frightened couple complied, and the woman instructed the couple to leave the money outside their home in the Holland Street West and Langford Boulevard area, police say.

According to officers, a man picked up the cash and ran away on foot to a vehicle waiting nearby.

The male suspect is described to be about five-foot-five in height, with a stocky build, black shorts, a black shirt, black shoes and a medical mask.

The suspect vehicle is a white, four-door Mazda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

