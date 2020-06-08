Menu

Traffic

2 sent to hospital following fiery collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:56 am
2 sent to hospital following collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
Two people were sent to hospital following a collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Two people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the collision between High Street and Monaghan Road.

READ MORE: 6 people injured – 1 airlifted – following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A red car left the road and ended up in the parking lot of Lansdowne Place mall and ignited. The other car on Lansdowne had extensive rear-end damage.

Witnesses tell Global News Peterborough that a man and woman in the red car were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Two other vehicles closer to High Street also had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Peterborough police are investigating the collision.

 

Two-vehicle crash in Peterborough’s south end
Two-vehicle crash in Peterborough’s south end
