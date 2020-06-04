6 people injured – 1 airlifted – following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital and five others taken to hospital in Lindsay following a single-vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

According to OPP, around 1 p.m. officers were called to Ranchers Road in Cameron, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay, for a single vehicle collision.

ROAD CLOSURE: Ranchers Rd between Long Beach Rd & Jenny Lane #Cameron: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/1Lvfb7FAgf — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say one person was transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. Five other pople were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Ranchers Road – a gravel road – is closed between Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and Long Beach Road for the investigation.

At 3:45 p.m, OPP stated the road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.