Traffic

6 people injured – 1 airlifted – following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 5:00 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 5:12 pm
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital and five others taken to hospital in Lindsay following a single-vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Ranchers Road in Cameron. Five others were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries, according to OPP. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to OPP, around 1 p.m. officers were called to Ranchers Road in Cameron, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay, for a single vehicle collision.

OPP say one person was transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. Five other pople were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Ranchers Road – a gravel road – is closed between Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and Long Beach Road for the investigation.

At 3:45 p.m, OPP stated the road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

