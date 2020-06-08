People ignore social distancing rules, leave trash behind at Grand River parks: GRCA

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority says several of its parks saw “significant challenges” on the weekend with visitors not following rules and restrictions put in place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Staff reported people not respecting closed areas, people on beaches and people not practising appropriate physical distancing measures.

“Further to this, a considerable amount of garbage and waste was left throughout the conservation areas, in particular at Guelph Lake,” the organization said in a statement.

Guelph Lake was even forced to open late on Sunday due to the amount of clean up that was required.

Going forward, the conservation authority is urging visitors to respect the rules and restrictions that are in place.

It said if staff continue to see these challenges, access will be restricted or the areas may be forced to close altogether.

Some key reminders were also provided for visitors

The Elora Quarry Conservation area remains closed

Grand River Parks are open for limited recreational activities such as hiking, birdwatching, fishing and boating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park is limited and if capacity is reached then access will be restricted

People should plan for short visits to ensure space can be shared and stay close to home. If the areas are busy, visitors should return at another time

All beaches and swimming areas are closed

All buildings and on-site facilities remain closed

No garbage bins are available and visitors should carry out their waste

Physical distancing is required and people should stay at least two metres or six feet apart

Some portions of the conservation areas are not accessible

Visitors must obey all signage and keep their pets on a leash at all times

More information about Grand River parks can be found on the conservation authority’s website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.