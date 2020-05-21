Coronavirus: Grand River Conservation Authority reopening more parks, natural areas

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority says it plans to reopen more parks and natural areas in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will begin with the reopening of Belwood Lake, Conestogo Lake, Guelph Lake and Rockwood conservation areas on Saturday for limited activities such as walking and birdwatching.

Those areas will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and visitors without a Grand River Parks membership are asked to pay by cash in a payment box located at the gatehouse that remains closed.

Laurel Creek and Shade’s Mills conservation areas are also open for limited use and take credit card at the automatic gates. Some additional parks may reopen on May 30, provided some tree work can be completed.

The conservation authority says boating and fishing are not permitted but boat launches in reopened conservation areas could also open on May 30.

All buildings and on-site facilities, including washrooms, gatehouses, picnic areas, playgrounds, beaches and docks will remain closed, the conservation authority said.

Visitors are also asked to carry any garbage and pet waste out with them because garbage bins are not available.

There also plans to reopen some natural areas on Saturday for walking and birdwatching, including:

Dumfries Conservation Area in Cambridge

Arkell-Smith in Puslinch

Puslinch Tract in Puslinch

Starkey Hill in Puslinch

Guelph Lake dam to Victoria Road in Guelph

Snyder’s Flats in Bloomingdale

Sections of the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, the Brantford to Hamilton Rail Trail, the Elora Cataract Trailway and the SC Johnson Trail are also open for biking and hiking.

Visitors are reminded to practise physical distancing by staying at least two metres apart and to not gather in groups.

The conservation authority is also asking people to plan short visits to areas that have been reopened.

Overnight camping is still not permitted and it’s not clear when that will be allowed. The conservation authority says it takes at least four weeks to prepare parks for overnight camping.

They said seasonal camping should open to members who have sites on June 15 as long as all health and safety requirements are met.

More information can be found on the Grand River Conservation Authority’s website.