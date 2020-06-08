Police warn public after black bear found in west London

Send this page to someone via email

London police are issuing a public warning after a black bear was found in a tree off Commissioners Road West on Monday morning.

According to police, officers initially received reports that a bear was spotted around 7 a.m. in the area of Oxford Street West, near the bridge west of Sanatorium Road.

READ MORE: Black bear seen roaming streets of Markham neighbourhood

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate any bear. Roughly two hours later, at around 9:30 a.m., police issued an update confirming the bear had been found in a tree off Commissioners Road West.

People are being asked to avoid the area around the 1300 block of Commissioners Road West, and those living in the immediate area have been asked to remain inside their homes at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been alerted and members are on the way to the area, police say.

Police are also providing some tips in case anyone encounters a bear.

Police say you should remain calm, avoid panicking, slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave. If the bear doesn’t leave, police say you should wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn if those items are accessible.

If a bear poses an “immediate threat to personal safety and exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour,” then police say people should call 911. Otherwise, police say the Bear Wise reporting line is available 24-7 for non-emergency encounters at 1-866-514-2327.

2:01 Black bear in Port Hope dismantles bird feeder in yard Black bear in Port Hope dismantles bird feeder in yard