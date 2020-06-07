Homicide team called to Chilliwack, B.C. after body found in bank parking lot

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, where a man’s body was found Saturday night.
The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) says police were called to a parking lot behind a Scotiabank at 46059 Yale Rd. around 11 p.m.
Police say the victim is a man in his 50s and his death is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.
More to come…
