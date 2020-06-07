Homicide team called to Chilliwack, B.C. after body found in bank parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, where a man’s body was found Saturday night.

The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) says police were called to a parking lot behind a Scotiabank at 46059 Yale Rd. around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim is a man in his 50s and his death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.

More to come…

1:37 IHIT appeals for information into 2017 stabbing IHIT appeals for information into 2017 stabbing

Story continues below advertisement