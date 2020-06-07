Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to Chilliwack, B.C. after body found in bank parking lot

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 12:55 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 12:58 pm
Crime scene investigators cordon off the area of a Chilliwack parking lot where a body was found on Saturday night. .
Crime scene investigators cordon off the area of a Chilliwack parking lot where a body was found on Saturday night.

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, where a man’s body was found Saturday night.

The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) says police were called to a parking lot behind a Scotiabank at 46059 Yale Rd. around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim is a man in his 50s and his death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.

More to come…

IHIT appeals for information into 2017 stabbing
