Victim of Boston Bar, B.C., suspicious death identified as Alicia Berg, 29

Police have identified the victim of suspicious death near Boston Bar on Wednesday as a 29-year-old woman who lived in the Fraser Valley.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Friday that Alicia Hatarina Berg is the person found with critical injuries on the side of the highway around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators said Berg “led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area.”

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six and 140 pounds. She had green hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey-black sweat pants and sandals.

Investigators say they were called to the area east of the Yale tunnel Wednesday, after someone reported a body on the side of the highway.

First responders found Berg badly injured and she died at the scene.

Police are now seeking dashcam video shot between Hope and Boston Bar between midnight and 5 a.m. on June 3.

They are also looking to speak with anyone who saw someone matching Berg’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

In 2018, Belgian tourist and hitchhiker Amelie Sakkalis was murdered in the same area.

Sean McKenzie of Oliver B.C. later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting to the killing and a brutal sexual assault.

