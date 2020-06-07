Man critically injured after single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened on the eastbound ramp to Meadowvale Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the man was ejected from the vehicle and is now in hospital with serious injuries.

A female passenger suffered “less serious injuries,” police said.

The ramp where the collision occurred was expected to remain closed until around 2 p.m. for the investigation.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Single vehicle rollover collision – #Hwy401 EB ramp to Meadowvale Road. 25 year old man from Toronto was ejected from vehicle and is in critical condition in hospital. Female passenger with less serious injuries. Ramp to remain closed until approx 2pm for investigation. pic.twitter.com/GzFMZRvXUp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2020