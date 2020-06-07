Man critically injured after single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
Police tweeted about the incident, which happened on the eastbound ramp to Meadowvale Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers said the man was ejected from the vehicle and is now in hospital with serious injuries.
A female passenger suffered “less serious injuries,” police said.
The ramp where the collision occurred was expected to remain closed until around 2 p.m. for the investigation.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
