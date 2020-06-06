Coronavirus: Mobile testing clinic opens in Côte-Des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

Mobile clinics are travelling around Montreal offering free COVID-19 tests without appointments.

Genevieve Langois and her husband are being tested so they can vacation worry-free this summer.

“We have a country house in the Gaspé and we want to go spend the summer there,” says Geneviève Langois, a Villeray resident. “We have been in Montreal for three months and we want to be sure.”

Langois said she isn’t too worried about the results; she believes the test went smoothly.

“I’m not really worried, we have been following the rules, and we haven’t had any symptoms. The test is really nothing. It’s really easy, it tickles in the nose and that’s it.” Tweet This

The pop-up clinic is making a new appearance in the Côte-Des-Neiges-NDG borough to increase diagnostic testing in the area.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week, with 106 more people testing positive. It’s the second-highest increase on the island.

Fifteen per cent more people are now infected in the borough than the week before, as reported by Sante Montreal’s website.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t posing any health risks to anyone I live with, because I live with my grandparents,” says Peter Alevizos, a Parc-Ex resident.

Alvizos said he has experienced minor COVID-19-like symptoms.

“I’m not too worried about my test, I have been in contact with people who said they’ve had far more worse symptoms and their test came back negative,” he said.

Nurses told Global News that over the last two days, more than 200 people per day have come through the mobile clinics and that 70 people were tested at the site in the first two hours alone.

“We decided we would get down here as early as we can and see if we can get tested and sure enough it was exactly as we thought,” said Steve Catwell, Côte Saint-Luc resident.

The Catwell family was planning to get tested in Côte Saint-Luc, but say it easier said than done.

“The information wasn’t forthcoming and it was very hard to find; in certain places you needed many different symptoms before you could go,” Catwell told Global news.

The mobile centre is located in Côte-Des-Neiges at the Bill-Durnan arena, at 4988 Vézina St. The clinic will be open until Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., before moving on to the next location.