Saskatchewan reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new recoveries

Saskatchewan reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday, raising the overall number of cases in the province to 650.

Total recoveries remain at 611 as no new recoveries were reported.

The newest case is in the far north, which continues to have the highest number of active cases. Of the 28 active cases in the province, 18 are in the region.

Other regions with active cases are Regina (four), Saskatoon (three), the north (two) and the south (one).

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 11 deaths in the province attributed to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

97 people are 19 and under

230 people are 20 to 39

199 are 40 to 59

106 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 391 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 143 are travel-related, 79 have no known exposure and 37 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 51,181 tests so far for the virus, up 584 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

