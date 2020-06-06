New hours for London, Ont.’s Oakridge Arena COVID-19 assessment centre effective Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus assessment centre at Oakridge Arena in London, Ont., is changing its hours starting Monday, June 8.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Friday the centre’s new hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hours for London’s other COVID-19 assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will remain unchanged. It operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Wait times for both assessment centres can be found on the MLHU’s Twitter page.

The MLHU says anyone may attend either assessment centre to be assessed for coronavirus testing.

Tests are conducted based on clinical criteria, but those who do not show symptoms of the novel coronavirus but are concerned they may have been exposed to a positive case or believe they may already be ill will be tested, the health unit stated.

There is no medication or treatment onsite at the COVID-19 assessment centres.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 assessment centre at Oakridge Arena has swabbed 4,762 clients, and the centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre has swabbed 8,011, according to MLHU figures.