Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 6

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 455 new coronavirus cases, including 68 impacted by reporting delay

Ontario reported 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,202.

Of the new cases, 68 were included due to a reporting delay, meaning 387 cases have been confirmed since Friday’s report.

Thirty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,407.

A total of 23,947 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 23,100 additional tests have been conducted, marking the third day in a row the province has surpassed its testing goal of 20,000 per day.

Provincial emergency orders extended

The Ontario government has announced that the province’s emergency orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic have been extended until June 19.

The orders include a ban on dine-in operations at restaurants and bars, as well as a ban on gatherings of more than five people.

The orders were set to expire on June 9 and are separate from the state of emergency, which gives the government the power to impose the orders.

The state of emergency is in effect until June 30.

Another weekend of ActiveTO road closures

Road closures are in place in Toronto again this weekend as part of the city’s ActiveTO program, aimed at giving pedestrians and cyclists more room to move around the city amid the pandemic.

Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue are among the roads impacted.

Remember that parts of major roads in Toronto are closed all weekend, from Saturday, June 6 at 6am until Sunday, June 7 at 11pm. If you’re driving, please use alternate routes. More https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tuidMrVE1X — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 6, 2020

