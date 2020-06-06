Menu

Canada

Man rescued from underground sewer near Western University: London, Ont., fire crew

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 11:59 am
The man rescued from the sewer was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further assessments, according to the district fire chief.
The man rescued from the sewer was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further assessments, according to the district fire chief. Alexander Quon/Global News

Fire crews in London, Ont., made a rare rescue Friday night near Western University.

District chief Nick Hewetson with the London Fire Department told 980 CFPL the Western University police and London police were initially called for a report of a “possible person that might be stuck in a storm drain sewer, and that was under Western Road near Platts Lane.”

The department first tweeted about the situation at 9:22 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Person and cat saved from sixth floor apartment fire, London fire platoon chief says

Hewetson says fire crews were dispatched and got access to a large culvert. The location was around 600 metres away from TD Stadium.

“Visually, they could not see anything, but they did hear a sound of some sort deep in the culvert,” said Hewetson.

More crews were called to help, and London’s sewer operations supervisor was on-site to assist.

The district chief says the man in the sewer was stuck for at least two-and-a-half hours.

Fire crews eventually found the man, “who was disoriented and lost.”

Hewetson says the man climbed his way out on his own, “which was a good sign.”

He was assessed by paramedics on-site and taken to hospital for further assessments.

READ MORE: Explosives found at residence near Colonel Talbot Rd. and Hwy. 401, say London police

It’s unknown how the man entered the sewer system, Hewetson said, adding that the man is a local.

The district chief says fire crews were not too concerned with whether the sewer would fill up with water while the man was inside.

“This was a storm run-off… Speaking with (the) sewers operations supervisor on-site, there was no danger of flooding or additional water going into that system, because it is a storm drain system.”

London police are investigating and assessing how the man might’ve entered the sewer.

London Police Western University London Fire Department Sewer London ONT Sewer System Man rescued from sewer Man stuck in sewer Storm drainage pipe
