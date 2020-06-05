Two Londoners charged and over $50,000 in cocaine seized

Send this page to someone via email

Two London residents are facing charges after London police seized more than $50,000 worth of cocaine.

On Thursday, the London Police Service Street Gang Unit, with the assistance of members of the Guns and Drugs Section, executed a search warrant on a vehicle and at a residence on Upper Canada Crossing.

In a statement, police say they seized 558 grams of cocaine valued at $55,800 and $70,000 in cash.

“This was an example of great teamwork amongst involved investigators, and the two accused were arrested without incident,” Sgt. Ryan Scrivens stated.

A 25-year-old Londoner is facing charges for traffic in a schedule I substance, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

A second Londoner aged 35 is also charged with possession of a schedule I substance.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, and the 35-year-old has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on August 28.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).