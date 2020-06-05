Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 486

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed five new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 486, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa and Penetanguishene, Ont., and involve people ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s.

Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while the source of infection for one of the new cases listed as undetermined and two others under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 410, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Friday, the province of Ontario reported 344 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 29,747, including 2,372 deaths.

1:29 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO recommends wearing non-medical masks in public Coronavirus outbreak: WHO recommends wearing non-medical masks in public