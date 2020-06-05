Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto Public Library announces curbside pickup at 67 branches starting Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2020 12:11 pm
Interior of the Beaches Public Library 2161 Queen Street East, Toronto.
Interior of the Beaches Public Library 2161 Queen Street East, Toronto. Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

TORONTO – The Toronto Public Library has announced that 67 of its branches will be accepting online reservations for curbside pickup starting Monday.

A spokeswoman for the library system says that depending on what items are requested patrons will be able to get their materials as soon as Tuesday.

The Toronto Public Library says it has done an intensive clean of all of its locations and consulted with public health authorities on how to best go about curbside pickup.

Branch staff will be required to wear personal protection equipment and all materials returned to the library will be held in a 72-hour quarantine before being put back into circulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Physical distancing will be observed and the library suggests that anyone coming to pick up their materials should wear a mask.

The library had already opened the dropboxes at 70 of its branches to accept returns of some borrowed materials.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
