Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

WHO recommends wearing masks in public, in updated guidelines

By Kate Kelland Reuters
Posted June 5, 2020 11:37 am
Why you may be wearing your face mask incorrectly
Cellular microbiologist Narveen Jandu explains the benefits of wearing a face mask and explains how to wear them correctly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease.

In its new guidance, prompted by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO stressed that face masks were only one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission, and should not give a false sense of protection.

READ MORE: Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

“We are advising governments to encourage that the general public wear a mask. And we specify a fabric mask – that is, a non-medical mask,” the WHO’s technical lead expert on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, told Reuters in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have new research findings,” she added. “We have evidence now that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier … for potentially infectious droplets.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Tam suggests indoor mask-use if physical distancing isn’t possible during hot weather
Coronavirus outbreak: Tam suggests indoor mask-use if physical distancing isn’t possible during hot weather

While some countries and U.S. states have recommended or mandated the wearing of face coverings in public, the WHO had previously said there was not enough evidence for or against the use of masks for healthy people in the wider community. It had always recommended that medical masks be worn by people who are sick and by those caring for them.

READ MORE: Face masks now required on planes, trains, ships and transit due to COVID-19

The U.N. agency’s advice that all healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients, or with suspected cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should wear medical masks remains the same, Van Kerkhove said.

Story continues below advertisement

But the advice has been broadened to recommend staff coming into contact with any patients or residents in clinics, hospitals, care homes and long-term residential facilities should also wear masks at all times, she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Related News
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesWorld Health OrganizationMaskscoronavirus masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers