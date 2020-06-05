66 more COVID-19 cases closed in Waterloo region, active cases fall to 110

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health said Friday that 66 more people in the area have been cleared of COVID-19, listing the total number of resolved cases to 927 or 80 per cent.

Friday’s dramatic jump pushes the region ahead of the province which has seen 79 per cent of its cases resolved.

Waterloo Public Health says the region is down to 110 active cases in the region including 13 people who remain in area hospitals.

There were also 10 new positive tests announced by Waterloo Public Health, raising the total number of active cases to 927.

There were seven new cases announced at the unnamed food processing plant which has now seen 21 employees get sick. Another employee at the unnamed manufacturing plant has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The death toll in Waterloo Region remains at 115 including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 29,747.

The provincial death toll has risen to 2,372, as 15 more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues