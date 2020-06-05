Coronavirus: Peterborough and area confirmed cases hold steady at 90

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports no change in the number of novel coronavirus cases in its jurisdiction on Friday, maintaining 90 cases overall.

Of the 90 cases, there are 80 that are deemed resolved, leaving eight active cases. The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation

Since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in mid-March, more than 9,800 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last in mid-April.

There are no institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics hosted a drive-thru coronavirus testing centre on Friday in Hiawatha First Nation.

On Saturday a drive-thru clinic will be held in Curve Lake First Nation from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 65 Chemong St. (Curve Lake First Nation School)for asymptomatic community residents only.

On Monday in North Kawartha Township, a drive-thru clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Apsley Paramedic Base next to the North Kawartha Medical Centre at 183 Burleigh Street in Apsley. The centre is open to all permanent and seasonal residents.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing for CURVE LAKE RESIDENTS ONLY Temporary Site

Saturday June 6, 2020

10am-4:30pm

65 Chemong St. (Curve Lake FN School)

Health Card Required for Testing Testing those without symptoms.

If you have symptoms, please call 705-876-5086 pic.twitter.com/0z83wgpMwN — CurveLakeFirstNation (@CurveLakeFN) June 5, 2020

Beginning Monday, the hours for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre will change to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week.

Contact the centre at 705-876- 5086 to book an appointment if you have mild symptoms of COVID-19.