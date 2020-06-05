Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer, damaging cruiser

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 11:47 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a 19-year-old woman after they allege she assaulted an officer and damaged a cruiser. Global News File

A Peterborough woman is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, following an incident Thursday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 11 a.m., officers responded to a residence for a possible break-and-enter.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly crashing vehicle, assaulting Toronto officer and stealing squad car

According to police, officers located a suspect at the scene and attempted to place her under arrest.

Police allege the woman resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

While being transported to the police station, officers also allege the woman damaged the inside of a police cruiser.

Abby Lynn Stevens, 19, of no fixed address in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and mischief under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 6.

