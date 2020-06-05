Peterborough woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer, damaging cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, following an incident Thursday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 11 a.m., officers responded to a residence for a possible break-and-enter.

According to police, officers located a suspect at the scene and attempted to place her under arrest.

Police allege the woman resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

While being transported to the police station, officers also allege the woman damaged the inside of a police cruiser.

Abby Lynn Stevens, 19, of no fixed address in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 6.

2:00 Crime rate up in Peterborough Crime rate up in Peterborough