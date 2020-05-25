Man charged after allegedly crashing vehicle, assaulting Toronto officer and stealing squad car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing his own car before assaulting a police officer and stealing a squad car on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a speeding car in the area of Eastern and Coxwell avenues at around 7:45 p.m.

Police allege that officers attempted to stop a black four-door Ford Fusion, but the driver would not yield. Officers ended the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

However, The Ford Fusion allegedly was then involved in a collision and crashed into a display window of a store and burst into flames near Queen Street East and Jarvis Street.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the aftermath of the collision. In the 14-second clip, a car can be seen engulfed in flames in front of a shattered storefront.

Officers arrived at the scene and when they attempted to help the driver, the suspect got into a police car and drove away, officials said.

Police said officers attempted to pursue the man, however, were forced to stop due to public safety.

The police car was then reportedly observed several minutes later stopped on Harbord Street.

When an officer attempted to apprehend the driver, the suspect allegedly resisted and assaulted the officer.

More police arrived on scene and were able to arrest the man, police said.

Cosmin Radulet is facing 13 charges, including fleeing from police, possession of stolen property and assaulting a peace officer.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash-cam footage, cellphone video or who may have witnessed any of the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.