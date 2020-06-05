Trio rescued after boat catches fire off Hamilton’s Van Wagners Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Three adults have been rescued from Lake Ontario after their motorboat caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton police say the marine unit received a call from a boater in distress at about 4:45 p.m. off Van Wagners Beach in the area of Confederation Park.

HPS Marine Unit rescue on Lake Ontario https://t.co/zldMwbYV46 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 5, 2020

Officers responded and found two men, both 18, along with the mother of one of the teens floating in the water and wearing life-jackets.

Police say their 20-foot bowrider had become fully engulfed in flames after the fire started because of a mechanical problem, forcing them to jump into the cold waters of Lake Ontario.

According to police, the three occupants were transported to hospital for treatment related to their time in the water were otherwise not injured.