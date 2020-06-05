Menu

Canada

Trio rescued after boat catches fire off Hamilton’s Van Wagners Beach

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 5, 2020 11:46 am
The Hamilton police marine unit was called into action to rescue three people from the waters of Lake Ontario on Thursday afternoon.
HPS

Three adults have been rescued from Lake Ontario after their motorboat caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton police say the marine unit received a call from a boater in distress at about 4:45 p.m. off Van Wagners Beach in the area of Confederation Park.

Officers responded and found two men, both 18, along with the mother of one of the teens floating in the water and wearing life-jackets.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly setting fire to 3 Hamilton businesses

Police say their 20-foot bowrider had become fully engulfed in flames after the fire started because of a mechanical problem, forcing them to jump into the cold waters of Lake Ontario.

According to police, the three occupants were transported to hospital for treatment related to their time in the water were otherwise not injured.

