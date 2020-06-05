Halifax to close Argyle Street to vehicles until September

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax continues to implement parts of its Halifax Mobility Response Plan. Up next is the closure of part of Argyle Street to vehicle traffic for the summer.

A stretch between Prince and Blower streets will be closed as of Friday at 11 a.m. AT.

That will leave the street open to pedestrians, allowing access to stores and restaurants.

This is the third step in the first phase of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM)’s Mobility Response Plan to the coronavirus pandemic.

Halifax’s first phase of its plan was to temporarily expand sidewalks on both sides of Spring Garden Road between South Park and Queen streets by removing parking and loading spaces.

The HRM also widened the sidewalk on the north side of Quinpool Road between Quingate Place and Monastery Lane.

Additionally, Halifax implemented slow streets throughout the HRM. Slow streets are only open to local traffic, which includes those who live, are visiting or are accessing a business on these streets.

The goal is to reduce vehicle volume and create a safe space for residents to walk, roll and cycle while adhering to physical-distancing guidelines.

The Argyle Street closure will be in place until Sept. 29.

If you’re interested in providing feedback or suggestions on the Halifax Mobility Response Plan, visit the Shape Your City Halifax website.