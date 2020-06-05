Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 5

By Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 4:10 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 4:12 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the recent $14 billion federal support for provinces announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “a good start of the conversation, but not the end of it.” He added Ontario alone needs support of up to $23 billion and that $14 billion for the whole country is not enough.

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

344 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 29,747.

The death toll has risen to 2,372, as 15 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 23,583 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 79 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

Roads to be closed again for ActiveTO

Some city streets will be closed again on Saturday and Sunday so that pedestrians and cyclists have more room to move around during the pandemic.

The road closures are set to take effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and last until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue are among the roads affected.

Ford says federal funding is not enough

Premier Doug Ford says a $14 billion federal financial aid offer to all of Canada’s provinces and territories isn’t enough.

Ford says Ontario’s costs alone to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to be $23 billion.

Toronto Public Library announces curbside pickup at 67 branches starting Monday

The Toronto Public Library has announced that 67 of its branches will be accepting online reservations for curbside pickup starting Monday.

A spokeswoman for the library system says that depending on what items are requested patrons will be able to get their materials as soon as Tuesday.

The Toronto Public Library says it has done an intensive clean of all of its locations and consulted with public health authorities on how to best go about curbside pickup.

With files from The Canadian Press

