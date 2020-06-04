Montreal Alouettes cheerleaders lift spirits of residents at Pointe-Claire retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors living at the Chartwell Le Wellesley retirement home in Pointe-Claire were in for a special treat on Thursday.

After months of isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, who couldn’t use a bit of cheering up? One could argue that no one can do that better than a professional cheerleader.

That’s where the Montreal Alouettes cheer team comes in.

The cheerleaders stood outside the Wellesley and performed high-energy routines, much to the delight of residents standing on their balconies.

“It was very nice,” said resident Jean King enthusiastically.

“It was very much of a surprise and it’s wonderful having them.”

Story continues below advertisement

She even credited the squad for bringing on the spot of nice weather.

1:25 Alouettes cheerleadering squad looking for male dancers Alouettes cheerleadering squad looking for male dancers

But the athletes weren’t alone in doing the cheering.

Residents waved their own pom-poms and cheered right back.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Viviane Meslage, a retirement living consultant for the Wellesley, said it was the Montreal Alouettes that reached out with an offer to send their cheerleading squad to come cheer up residents.

“We were so impressed that they would do that,” she said. “We’re really excited and grateful to them for doing that.”

Despite all the coronavirus-related regulations, residents have adapted rather well to their new normal, like wearing masks and keeping two metres apart, according to Meslage.

Story continues below advertisement

She credits both the staff and the residents for making that possible.

“The residents have been amazing, they have been so positive throughout the whole thing,” she said.

“And the team here at the Wellesley has really stepped up to the plate and done an incredible job at keeping them happy and healthy.”

READ MORE: Quebec ombudsperson to investigate coronavirus crisis response in seniors residences

King, who moved in four years ago, couldn’t agree more.

“We have great staff that looks after us quite well, keeps us busy,” she said, adding there was one thing that could make her happier.

“Just get rid of these germs and stuff and we’ll be very happy.

Meslage said the retirement home, which offers both independent and assisted-living units, has only had one case of COVID-19 and the person is recovering nicely.