Coronavirus: Peterborough, Trent University summer day camps and rec programs cancelled

The City of Peterborough and Trent University have cancelled all their summer day camps and recreation programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, cancelling the following for youth and children:

Day camp programs at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, Art Gallery of Peterborough and the Peterborough Museum and Archives

Recreation Division Instructional Sport Camps

The Junior Parks drop-in program

Registered participants in the programs will automatically be issued a full refund, the city states. Payments made online by credit card will be refunded to that same credit card where possible. Customers who used other payment methods will be issued a cheque that will be mailed to the address on file.

“The City of Peterborough understands the importance of these activities to children and families,” Mayor Diane Therrien said.

“We’re looking forward to resuming this type of programming in the future.” Tweet This

Alternative summer programming options for children and youth will be considered once the related emergency orders are eased or lifted and the guidelines from the province for safe operations of these activities are available, the city stated.

Coun. Lesley Parnell, the council’s arenas, parks and recreation portfolio chairperson, says the city will continue to consult with public health officials on the operation of its facilities and programs during the pandemic.

“While we’re currently limited in our ability to organize programming for large groups, our community is fortunate to have so many parks and trails that remain open for casual use,” she said. “I encourage people to enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces this summer while following physical distancing guidelines. Stay active. Stay safe.”

Trent Excalibur Camp

Also on Thursday, Trent University announced its annual Trent Excalibur Summer Sports Camp for youth will be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are very proud of the long-standing tradition of the Trent Excalibur Summer Sports Camp and we realize how important the summer camp experience is to children, and their families, in the Peterborough and Kawarthas region,” stated Deborah Bright-Brundle, the university’s director of athletics and recreation. “This is a decision we have not made lightly, yet our priority, now and always, is the health and safety of our campers, staff and our community.”

A full refund will be provided for all camp fees. Trent Athletics will be issuing refunds automatically.

