City of Peterborough extends emergency declaration amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Peterborough emergency declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic remains in place until further notice, the city stated Friday.

The city said it is “gradually” reopening municipal facilities and programs for in-person services following provincial emergency orders and guidance from public health officials.

For a list of affected municipal services, visit the city’s website. Certain municipal facilities remain closed to the public at this time.

For inquiries about reservations at municipal facilities, call city staff at the specific facility or contact the city at 705-742-7777 or by email.

“Protocols for re-opening municipal facilities to the public are being prepared to help ensure the health and wellbeing of residents and employees,” the city stated.

The city and Peterborough County declared states of emergency on March 23.

“While most municipal facilities are closed to the public at this time, many services remain available with staff either working on site or remotely – communicating with residents and customers through phone, email and online platforms,” the city stated.