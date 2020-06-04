Chad Brownlee apologizes for social media post that ‘could be perceived as racist’

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian country singer Chad Brownlee has apologized after posting a conspiracy theory image criticized as racist and antsemitic on his social media accounts.

The Kelowna, B.C.-born musician shared the post in question on Tuesday and then deleted it, however, some social media users managed to capture a screen grab of it.

The manipulated image depicts Jewish-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros with a chess board and pieces made up of protesters and the COVID-19 molecule.

I apologize for any hurt this may have caused pic.twitter.com/aA0UWoktjP — Chad Brownlee (@ChadBrownlee) June 3, 2020

Soros has been the target of many right-wing conspiracy theories, including claims he’s funding anti-fascist activists in the protests against racism and police brutality in the United States.

Reacting to social media anger over the post, Brownlee, 35, wrote on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he apologizes for sharing an image “that was wrong, inappropriate and could be perceived as racist.”

He added his “intention in posting the image was nothing of the sort,” although he acknowledges “how people could easily have seen it that way.”