Winnipeg teen wanted for first-degree murder in North End gang slaying

Police are searching for a Winnipeg teen wanted in connection to a fatal gang-related shooting in the North End last month.

Nairne Marshall James Chapais, 23, was found shot on the front steps of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue on the morning of May 21.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

A Canada-wide warrant for First Degree Murder has been issued for Brennan Bruce MacDonald, a 17-year-old male of Winnipeg. The public is cautioned not to approach Brennan MacDonald. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. https://t.co/13nMVx0Jjn pic.twitter.com/I79cJmP7hP — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 4, 2020

Last week Winnipeg police charged two men with first-degree murder in Chapais’ death, and now say they’re looking for a third suspect.

On Thursday police released a photo of 17-year-old Brennan Bruce MacDonald, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Homicide Unit investigators say they obtained a court order authorizing the publication of the identity of a youth suspect sought in connection with the homicide.

MacDonald is six-feet tall and 133 pounds with a thin build.

Police warn members of the public not to approach MacDonald and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts call 911. Anyone with further information that might help investigators is asked to call the WPS homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Tyler Ryan Kenneth Jack, 21, and Clarence Raymon Scott, 30, have also been charged with first-degree murder and a number of other charges related to Chapais’ death.

Police have previously said the killing is believed to be premeditated and gang-related.

