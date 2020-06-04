Investigation into Ontario councillor’s trip to N.B. continues despite apology

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government says it’s still investigating an Ontario politician’s visit to the province during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the politician apologized for his actions earlier this week.

The province launched the probe after learning that Stephen Wright, a city councillor in Peterborough, Ont., had travelled to New Brunswick last month.

As part of its measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, New Brunswick prohibits non-essential travel and requires that anyone coming into the province self-isolate for 14 days.

In an open letter issued Wednesday, Wright apologized for what he called his “error in judgment” in making the road trip.

He characterized it as taking an “overzealous approach” to researching the restaurant sector in preparation for the eventual reopening of such businesses in Ontario.

The councillor had previously defended the trip, telling local media he needed to see firsthand how restaurants were handling the loosening of restrictions.