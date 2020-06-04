Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 482

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 2:57 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario invests $150 million for cellular connectivity, calls on federal government for help
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday $150 million in funding to improve broadband and cellular connectivity in Ontario.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total case count to 482, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in women in their 20s in Barrie and New Tecumseth, Ont.

READ MORE: No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe Muskoka, local total remains at 480

One of the new cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the other one is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s total cases, 83 per cent, or 407, have recovered, while 106 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 356 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 29,403

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.On Thursday, the province of Ontario reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 29,403, including 2,357 deaths.
Premier Ford under fire for comments about racism in Ontario
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County coronavirusMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers