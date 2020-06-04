Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 482

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the local total case count to 482, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in women in their 20s in Barrie and New Tecumseth, Ont.

One of the new cases is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the other one is still under investigation.

Of the region’s total cases, 83 per cent, or 407, have recovered, while 106 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.