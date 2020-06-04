‘Nothing is off the table’: B.C. premier on a four-day work week following pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the idea of a four-day work week in the province is something that could be possible in the years to come.

“One of the advantages and opportunities we have coming out of a pandemic is nothing should be off the table,” Horgan said, speaking at his weekly media availability on Wednesday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many British Columbians are working differently than they were before – either working from home full-time or splitting their time between the office and home.

READ MORE: BC Green leadership hopeful Sonia Furstenau pitches shorter work week

A new study from the Fraser Institute looked at if labour productivity growth averages two per cent a year from 2018 to 2030, Canadians could work a four-day work week and enjoy a higher standard of living.

Story continues below advertisement

2:45 Horgan says province still aiming to ease travel restrictions within B.C. by mid-June Horgan says province still aiming to ease travel restrictions within B.C. by mid-June

Horgan said he would definitely be open to taking a look at the idea, “but 10 years from now, that will be the middle of my fourth term. And I’ll be looking for a one-day work week by that point, I’m pretty sure of it,” he joked.

But Horgan encourages all British Columbians to put forward any ideas they have about improving the lives for everyone in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Anyone out there who has an idea, we want to hear about it.”

“We need new ideas, good ideas, and we should be unafraid to have those discussions.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement