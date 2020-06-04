Kitchener, Cambridge farmers markets to return in June

Send this page to someone via email

Farmers markets in the region are slowly on their way back after being shut down during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Jacobs Market partially reopened on Thursday morning, and a couple of hours later, the cities of Kitchener and Cambridge announced that their main farmers markets will open later this month.

The Saturday farmer’s market in downtown Kitchener will reopen on June 13 while the Cambridge Farmers’ Market will return June 27.

Both markets intend to open with special measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The food hall at the Kitchener market will remain closed for the time being, while marketplace classes, cooking events and rentals remain cancelled or online.

There will also be limits placed on how many customers are allowed into the building.

“Physical distancing, traffic-flow markers and additional signage have been installed as well as plexiglass guards to limit contact between vendors and shoppers,” the City of Kitchener said in a release.

There will also be a limited number of vendors who will attempt to offer goods in plastic bags when possible.

In Cambridge, there will be similar measures in place with regards to capacity and plexiglass barriers.

There will also be only one entrance to the indoor and outdoor markets and food sampling. Busker and community groups are suspended, and pets will not be permitted.