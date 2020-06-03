St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market to reopen Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking to get their fix of fresh vegetables, the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is opening its doors once again this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor farmers’ market and the main level will open Thursday and be joined by the lower level of the main market building on Saturday.

“We have put together this detailed plan for reopening with our vendors, customers and staff as our highest priority and in direct consultation with Waterloo Region public health department officials,” said Leanne McGray, manager of the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market.

Fast food or general retail vendors will not be part of the first phase of the market reopening.

“The purpose of the market at this time is to provide our community with access to safe and reliable foods,” McGray said.

Nearby, the St. Jacobs Antique Market and Market Road Antiques reopened their doors on Monday.

The farmers’ market says it has put several additional safety measures in place for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These measures include a fence around the perimeter of the outdoor farmers’ market area of 3.6 acres to allow for a controlled entry point and customer management to meet social distance requirements,” property and facilities manager Andrew Del Net said. “Hand sanitization stations, separate tables for transactions with vendors and food, removal of seating areas are just a few of the other changes you will note.”

The market is also asking customers to follow similar measures that have been installed at local grocery stores.

“We are encouraging thoughtful and efficient shopping by only permitting one or two people from each household to attend at a time and to leave children and pets at home,” Del Net said. “We will have a list/map of participating vendors available to the general public so that customers can easily and quickly navigate the market.”

