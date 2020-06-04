Menu

Education

Teachers’ union reaches tentative deal with Peterborough Catholic school board

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 1:11 pm
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board have reached a tentative agreement.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board have reached a tentative agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A tentative agreement has been reached between the union representing teachers with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic (PVNC) District School Board.

According to the school board, negotiating teams for the board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) worked virtually late Wednesday evening to complete the details of the agreement. OECTA represents both elementary and secondary teachers at PVNC.

READ MORE: Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association announces tentative deal, suspends all strike action

Ratification votes by both sides will take place in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased that a tentative deal on local issues could be achieved and we value our strong working relationship with our OECTA partners,” stated school board director of education Michael Nasello. “We are happy to be moving forward on the strength of a new collective agreement with our dedicated and passionate teachers.

“I’d like to thank all members of the negotiating teams for their hard work, commitment and spirit of cooperation.”

PVNC OECTA unit president Kelly McNeely said progress has been made locally for its members.

I am proud of how the table teams worked together in this virtual world, in reaching a deal,” stated McNeely. “It was not easy, not being in person, to accomplish this task, but our chief negotiator Andy Butler and the Board’s chief negotiator Joan Carragher kept us focussed.

“Congratulations to all involved.”

A tentative provincial agreement was reached on March 12 between OECTA provincial, the Ontario government and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA) and was ratified by the OECTA membership on April 8.

OECTAOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationCatholic School BoardPeterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School BoardPVNCpeterborough catholic school board
