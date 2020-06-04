Teachers’ union reaches tentative deal with Peterborough Catholic school board

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement has been reached between the union representing teachers with the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic (PVNC) District School Board.

According to the school board, negotiating teams for the board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) worked virtually late Wednesday evening to complete the details of the agreement. OECTA represents both elementary and secondary teachers at PVNC.

Ratification votes by both sides will take place in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased that a tentative deal on local issues could be achieved and we value our strong working relationship with our OECTA partners,” stated school board director of education Michael Nasello. “We are happy to be moving forward on the strength of a new collective agreement with our dedicated and passionate teachers.

“I’d like to thank all members of the negotiating teams for their hard work, commitment and spirit of cooperation.”

PVNC OECTA unit president Kelly McNeely said progress has been made locally for its members.

“I am proud of how the table teams worked together in this virtual world, in reaching a deal,” stated McNeely. “It was not easy, not being in person, to accomplish this task, but our chief negotiator Andy Butler and the Board’s chief negotiator Joan Carragher kept us focussed.

A tentative provincial agreement was reached on March 12 between OECTA provincial, the Ontario government and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA) and was ratified by the OECTA membership on April 8.

