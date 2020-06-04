Arrest made after elderly man robbed in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after an 80-year-old man was robbed in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday.
According to police, it happened on Wyndham Street at around 11:30 a.m. when a man approached the elderly victim.
“The unknown male asked if he could borrow a pen and as the victim obliged, the male shoved the victim and removed an envelope containing cash from the victim’s backpack,” police said in a news release.
The victim was not seriously injured.
The suspect then ran away but police said officers were able to quickly identify him and make an arrest.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and breaching probation. He was not identified but will make a court appearance on Sept. 15.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments