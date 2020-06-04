Menu

Crime

Arrest made after elderly man robbed in downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 10:48 am
Guelph police say an elderly man was robbed in downtown Guelph on Wednesday.
Guelph police say an elderly man was robbed in downtown Guelph on Wednesday. Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after an 80-year-old man was robbed in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday.

According to police, it happened on Wyndham Street at around 11:30 a.m. when a man approached the elderly victim.

“The unknown male asked if he could borrow a pen and as the victim obliged, the male shoved the victim and removed an envelope containing cash from the victim’s backpack,” police said in a news release.

READ MORE: Waterloo senior officer named Guelph’s new deputy police chief

The victim was not seriously injured.

The suspect then ran away but police said officers were able to quickly identify him and make an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and breaching probation. He was not identified but will make a court appearance on Sept. 15.

