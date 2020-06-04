Arrest made after elderly man robbed in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after an 80-year-old man was robbed in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday.

According to police, it happened on Wyndham Street at around 11:30 a.m. when a man approached the elderly victim.

“The unknown male asked if he could borrow a pen and as the victim obliged, the male shoved the victim and removed an envelope containing cash from the victim’s backpack,” police said in a news release.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The suspect then ran away but police said officers were able to quickly identify him and make an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and breaching probation. He was not identified but will make a court appearance on Sept. 15.