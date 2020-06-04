Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

356 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 356 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,403.

The death toll has risen to 2,357, as 45 more deaths were reported. This is the highest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since May 12.

Meanwhile, 23,208 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 79 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

Toronto launches CaféTO to help restaurants, bars create expanded patios

he City of Toronto announced on Thursday the creation of CaféTO, a program aimed to help restaurants and bars create more outdoor space for customers when they are allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is aimed to help restaurants and bars to not only open their patios, but to expand them, to account for the need for physical distancing and to help make up for lost revenue during the remaining summer months.

“The program will provide more outdoor dining areas by identifying space in the public right-of-way and expediting the current application and permitting process for sidewalk cafés and parklets,” a press release said Thursday.

Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

The Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.

The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.

The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

Ontario is taking over management of another long-term care home because it has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The province has appointed a hospital to manage Woodbridge Vista Care Community in Vaughan, Ont.

William Osler Health System in Brampton will serve as the interim manager of the long-term care home.

Ministry data shows that 17 residents at the home have died of the virus.

—With files from The Canadian Press