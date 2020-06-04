Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 10:59 am
TORONTO – The Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Former health minister Jane Philpott assists at COVID-19 testing centre

The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.

The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Decision on 2nd stage of reopening could come within next week, Premier Ford says

Philpott served as minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019.

She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen’s University earlier this year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
