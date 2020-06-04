Coronavirus: Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.

The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.

The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philpott served as minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen’s University earlier this year.

Thank you @janephilpott for bringing your experience to the role of special advisor to support the implementation of the Ontario Health Data Platform, which will enable researchers and health system partners to access anonymized data to strengthen our response to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/JOM58CD47j — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 4, 2020