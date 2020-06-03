Ontario Provincial Police investigating sudden death in Midland, Ont.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a sudden death that took place in Midland, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
Officers say they were called to a local residence with paramedics and fire crews after a person wasn’t exhibiting their vital signs.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Jason Bourgeois, 43, from Midland, Ont.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
