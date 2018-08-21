Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing Midland woman’s death

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has launched an investigation into the death of a 31-year-old woman from Midland.

According to the SIU, on August 19 at around 2 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers responded to a medical assistance call in the William Street and Birchwood Drive area in Midland.

The SIU says when police arrived, an officer began administering CPR on a woman and administered naloxone to her.

According to the investigations unit, emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over first aid and transported the woman to hospital for treatment.

The SIU says the woman was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. on August 20.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident. They say one subject officer and one witness officer have also been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.