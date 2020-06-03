Queen City Ex in Regina cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Queen City Ex in Regina is a no-go this summer for the first time in its history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made through a Twitter post on Wednesday morning.

“We are saddened to announce that Queen City Ex 2020 has been cancelled,” the post read.

“The safety of our community, staff and all those involved in the five-day event is the most important at this time.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to announce that QUEEN CITY EX 2020 has been cancelled. The safety of our community, staff and all those involved in the five-day event is the most important at this time. — Queen City Ex (@Queencityex) June 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the event being cancelled, Queen City Ex said it will sell mini donuts at Evraz Place on Friday to give people a “Taste of QCX” that they will now be missing.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Regina Food Bank, which Prairie Mobile said it will match.

Officials said donations of non-perishable food items will also be accepted.

READ MORE: Roughriders team up with Queen City Ex to give fans full experience

To pre-order donuts click here. Each bag is $6 and there is a limit of four bags per order.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Queen City Ex said two complementary gate admissions for the 2021 fair will be given out with every order.

More to come.

1:46 A taste of Queen City Ex A taste of Queen City Ex