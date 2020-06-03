2 Hamilton men rushed to hospital after fatal crash in West Lincoln

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal crash in West Lincoln, Ont., has killed one man and sent two others to hospital.

Police say the collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a car hit a ditch and rolled.

According to police, a driver and two passengers were traveling east in a Nissan on Sixteen Road near Shaw Road at the time of the crash — two men were ejected on impact.

A 29-year-old from West Lincoln, believed to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others, a 25 and 22-year-old, both from Hamilton, were rushed to hospital and are in stable condition.

No names have been released.

Niagara Regional Police say anyone who may have information about this crash can call contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 9137.