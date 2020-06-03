Menu

2 Hamilton men rushed to hospital after fatal crash in West Lincoln

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2020 1:18 pm
Niagara Regional Police investigate fatal West Lincoln crash that also sent 2 Hamilton men to hospital.
Niagara Regional Police investigate fatal West Lincoln crash that also sent 2 Hamilton men to hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

A fatal crash in West Lincoln, Ont., has killed one man and sent two others to hospital.

Police say the collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a car hit a ditch and rolled.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton men charged with dangerous driving in fatal street racing crash

According to police, a driver and two passengers were traveling east in a Nissan on Sixteen Road near Shaw Road at the time of the crash — two men were ejected on impact.

A 29-year-old from West Lincoln, believed to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Hamilton teenager charged in fatal head-on crash

The others, a 25 and 22-year-old, both from Hamilton, were rushed to hospital and are in stable condition.

No names have been released.

Niagara Regional Police say anyone who may have information about this crash can call contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 9137.

