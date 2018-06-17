Two Hamilton men charged with dangerous driving in fatal street racing crash

A second man has been arrested in connection with a street racing incident in east Hamilton that left a 25-year-old woman dead.

Hamilton Police say the multi-vehicle collision happened on Queenston Road at Delena Avenue on Wednesday June 13, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say witnesses saw two Mercedes Benz cars racing each other on Queenston Road travelling more than twice the speed limit. The woman was entering Queenston Road from a private drive near Delena Avenue when her car was struck on the driver’s side by the silver Mercedes.

The collision sent the silver car careening into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

READ MORE: Fatal Hamilton crash blamed on Street Racing

The driver of the white Mercedes fled the scene, while the driver of the silver Mercedes was arrested shortly after the crash.

Warren Lewis, 35, of Hamilton has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to comply with probation.

Police say they were able to identify and arrest the second driver with the help of witnesses.

Ahamd Sarosh Durani, 23, of Hamilton is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene.

Hamilton police continue to ask any witnesses of the collision to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.