Fatal crash in Hamilton under investigation

A 35-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal accident Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. police, fire and paramedics responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Queenston Road at Delena Avenue.

Emergency crews responded and rendered medical assistance to an unresponsive 25-year-old Hamilton woman in a 2013 Toyota Yaris. Paramedics transported her to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 37-year-old Hamilton man was transported to hospital after his 2010 Ford Escape was struck head-on. He was treated for minor injuries and released.

The 35-year-old was also transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and held in custody.

Police are currently investigating and say alcohol and speed were a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact D/Cst Jaimi Bannon at 905-546-4753.

