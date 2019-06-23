Niagara Regional Police investigating fatal crash between truck, ATV

WEST LINCOLN, Ont. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle in West Lincoln, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in a rural area of the town south of Grimsby.

Police say the ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle’s other rider – a 23-year-old man – was taken to an out-of-town hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say the ATV driver was a male, but did not provide his age or identity.

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old man, wasn’t hurt and no charges have been laid.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.