Soccer Nova Scotia cancels all summer games and tournaments

Soccer Nova Scotia (SNS) pulled the plug Monday on all formally sanctioned competition, including exhibition games, league games, tournaments and provincial championships, in the 2020 summer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time of uncertainty, your health and the health and safety of our soccer community is our first priority,” SNS executive director Brad Lawlor said in a press release.

Smaller soccer groups will be able to play once approved by the province and Soccer Canada.

The organization also came out with a five-step plan on returning to soccer, which included consulting with provincial and municipal governments on resuming organized sports and opening fields.

The plan is to also consult with all SNS member teams on risks and safety measures, and modify organized soccer activity programming when it can resume.

Many of these events are volunteer-driven, according to the press release.

“We sincerely empathize with all participants including players, coaches, referees and parents along with local organizing committees in each district.”

SNS also said it is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 safety regulation updates, and needs time to create activities that are fun and safe according to protocols.