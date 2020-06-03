Coroner investigating sudden death in Peterborough’s north end: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the coroner’s office is investigating a death in the city’s north end on Tuesday.
Around 7:30 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service say officers received a call about a woman whose vital signs were absent at a Highland Road apartment building.
Officers, including the forensic investigations unit, arrived on the scene as did Peterborough County-City Paramedics.
On Wednesday, police said they are no longer investigating.
“We attended to assist the coroner with a sudden death,” said Lauren Gilchrist, the service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator. “It is now a coroner’s investigation. There is no threat to public safety.”
No other details were provided.
