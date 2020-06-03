Coroner investigating sudden death in Peterborough’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the coroner’s office is investigating a death in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service say officers received a call about a woman whose vital signs were absent at a Highland Road apartment building.

Officers, including the forensic investigations unit, arrived on the scene as did Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

On Wednesday, police said they are no longer investigating.

There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Highland Road in the north end of Peterborough earlier this evening. Few details are known at this time, check back for more information as becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FWsGd5TiOt — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 3, 2020

“We attended to assist the coroner with a sudden death,” said Lauren Gilchrist, the service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator. “It is now a coroner’s investigation. There is no threat to public safety.”

No other details were provided.

