Canada

Coroner investigating sudden death in Peterborough’s north end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 11:35 am
Peterborough police were called to a Highland Road apartment on Tuesday for a sudden death investigation.
Peterborough police were called to a Highland Road apartment on Tuesday for a sudden death investigation. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the coroner’s office is investigating a death in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service say officers received a call about a woman whose vital signs were absent at a Highland Road apartment building.

Officers, including the forensic investigations unit, arrived on the scene as did Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

On Wednesday, police said they are no longer investigating.

“We attended to assist the coroner with a sudden death,” said Lauren Gilchrist, the service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator. “It is now a coroner’s investigation. There is no threat to public safety.”

No other details were provided.

