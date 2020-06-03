Menu

Crime

Man charged following reported assault on worker at Peterborough emergency shelter

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 9:28 am
Peterborough police charged a man following an incident at a local emergency shelter on Tuesday.
Getty Images

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following a reported incident at an emergency shelter early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an employee at the city’s emergency shelter at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre on Brealey Drive was assaulted by a man.

The incident was reported to police, and officers responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre to be used as an emergency shelter

As a result of the investigation, Trevor Lydell Smith, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

The centre has been used as an emergency shelter since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime rate up in Peterborough
Crime rate up in Peterborough
