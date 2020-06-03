Man charged following reported assault on worker at Peterborough emergency shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following a reported incident at an emergency shelter early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an employee at the city’s emergency shelter at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre on Brealey Drive was assaulted by a man.

The incident was reported to police, and officers responded to the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Trevor Lydell Smith, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

The centre has been used as an emergency shelter since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

