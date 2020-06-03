Parking lot to transform into pop-up drive-in theatre at SaskTel Centre

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel Centre is transforming its parking lot into a drive-in theatre for customers this weekend.

The Saskatoon venue will show movies, a UFC pay-per-view event and sell concessions.

“Since the day in March when we had to close our doors to the public, we’ve been brainstorming the ways we can bring our community back to the building safely,” SaskTel Centre’s executive director Scott Ford said in a press release.

“The drive-in theatre experience kept coming up and we were receiving comments on social media daily about hosting a theatre. We knew we had to try it.”

SaskTel Centre said a portion of its parking lot has been repartitioned into 124 parking spots spaced five metres apart to comply with Saskatchewan Health Authority’s physical distancing guidelines amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The films will be featured on a 20×35 foot high-definition LED screen and sound through FM radio.

Scheduled showtimes are as follows:

June 5: Tommy Boy at 9 p.m. on (gate opens at 8:30 p.m.)

June 5: Dumb & Dumber at 11:30 p.m. (gate opens at 11 p.m.)

June 6: The Lion King at 2 p.m. (gate opens at 1:30 p.m.)

June 6: UFC 250 at 8 p.m. (gates opens at 7 p.m.)

June 7: Frozen 2 at 2 p.m. (gates opens at 1:30 p.m.)

June 7: Masterminds at 9 p.m. (gate opens at 8:30 p.m.)

June 7: Iron Man at 11:30 p.m. (gate opens at 11 p.m.)

Matinee films are priced at $29.50 and $39.50 for car passes in the evening. The price for UFC 250 is $59.50 per vehicle.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 3 at ticketmaster.ca.

